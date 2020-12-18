On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY —The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will be meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. All Civil Service meetings are open to the public. In view of the orders and guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC regarding the coronavirus and the prohibition on mass gatherings over 10 persons this will be a hybrid meeting. Civil Service Board members will meet in person. The public can access the meeting by telephone, tablet, laptop or personal computer. Members of the public wishing to access the meeting may call 937-498-8144 for the phone number and access code.

The meeting is to certify scores and ranking for the position of police officer.

H-H Board of Education

HOUSTON— The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. in the media center. Items on the agenda include personnel issues, approving monthly financial reports and expenditures an approving the Neola policies.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Sch9ools Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. st the school. Items on the agenda include reports from administrators, approval of resolutions including a donation from EMI Corp and adopt the 2021-22 school calendar.

The board’s organizational and regular meeting will be held Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.