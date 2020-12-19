125 years

December 19, 1895

The commissioners of Shelby and Champaign counties met on Wednesday in regard to ditching Mosquito Lake with Tawawa creek to the Shelby County line. The Shelby County commissioners claim the Champaign officials have no right to stop there and flood that part of Shelby County. The Champaign commissioners claim they have the right to stop at the county line. No decision has been reached.

100 years ago

December 19, 1920

Considerable interest is being manifest, looking forward to the organization of a military company in this city at the present time. Two meetings have been held at the armory the past week and some 20 young men have already indicated their desire to join. With a splendid armory in this city, we ought to have a company.

———

The Tippecanoe High School team defeated the Sidney High School team in the basketball game played last night in the school gymnasium. The score was 19 to 17. A girls’ basketball game was also played between the Junior and Freshmen girls, with the Juniors the winners.

75 years ago

December 19, 1945

The weatherman issued a long-range prediction of continued cold for Christmas and a white yule assured for the entire state. A comparative warm period prevailed today with the mercury ranging from 13 to 16 degrees above zero.

———

A play entitled “Her Christmas Gift” was presented for members of the Business Girls at their regular meeting last evening. Directed by Mrs. Allen Whited, members of the cast were: Mrs. Peter Carolla, Mildred Farley, Mrs. John Ruff, and Mrs. John Minton.

50 years ago

December 19, 1970

Jack Hewitt has been named president of the Bennett Insurance Agency, 120 North Main Avenue, succeeding Milton Bennett who recently retired from that post. Hewitt, who becomes the second president of the corporation, had served as vice president since 1953. The Bennett agency is observing its 50th anniversary this year, having been organized in 1920.

———

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Lester Curtner Jr. of Sidney has been switched to plain-clothes duty between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, Sheriff Don Laws announced today. Curtner primarily will concentrate on investigative work, Laws said

25 years ago

December 19, 1995

SKETCH: A cozy fireplace and inviting decorations set the stage for a Christmas of hope and joy in this drawing by Laura Glazier, an eighth grader at the Christian Academy High School. There are now five days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

