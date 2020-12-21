A Christmas miracle

SIDNEY — Do you nelieve in Christmas miracles?

God has sent an angel to Wireless Dock Cell Phone Service & Repair with instructions to bless a few families in need. If you know a family that is in need of a Christmas Blessing, please respond on the Wireless Dock Facebook page ASAP with the following information:

*Name of family in need

*Local address

*Number of family members

Foy would like to distribute the items by noon Wednesday, Dec. 23. They will distribute in a safe manner and observe public health guidelines.