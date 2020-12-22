125 years

December 22, 1895

A court of the Tribe of Ben Hur will be instituted in Sidney sometime next month with over 50 charter members.

—-

Chris Burkhart has more candy, nicer candy and cheaper candy than any store in Sidney. Stick candy, 6 ¼ cents; good mixed, 6 ¼ cents; clear cut mixed, 10 cents, three pounds for 25 cents; fine creams, mixed, 20 cents. – advt.

100 years ago

December 22, 1920

Lloyd George in London today declared that no League of Nations can be complete until the United States becomes a member.

—-

This afternoon the graduating class of Sidney High School presented the school with a handsome framed picture of their class. Nearly two-thirds of the class assembled on the stage shortly after noon, and their president, John Milholand, as chairman, introduced Victor Taylor who formally presented the picture to Prof. Dollinger.

75 years ago

December 22, 1945

A handsome showroom has been completed by H.R. Van Tilburg, automobile dealer, at the intersection of the Infirmary and Millcreek roads southwest of Sidney. The old residence and filling station have been torn down to make room for the improvement.

—-

W.W. Wheeler has resigned his position with the Citizens National Bank and will devote his entire time to the position of mayor. He will assume that post on Jan. 1. At the same time, it was announced that Ernest J. Young has accepted appointment as Wheeler’s replacement at the bank.

50 years ag

December 22, 1970

Nearly 30 youngsters were guests of Rotary for the annual Christmas party sponsored by the club for the handicapped children of this area in the Fellowship Hall of the Methodist Church Monday noon. Rev. Joseph Phillips headed the program with assists by Paul Fitzwater and Richard Neville in the musical portion.

===

More than 200 Girl Scouts from throughout Shelby County sang Christmas songs Tuesday evening on the north steps of the courthouse, attracting several downtown Sidney shoppers. Scout leader Mrs. David Siehl of Sidney said the girls sang as a thank-you gesture for contributions made by the public during the recent United Fund campaign. When the singing was finished, the girls went inside the courthouse for refreshments.

25 years ago

December 22, 1995

SKETCH: The scene of Mary and Joseph with their new-born son, Jesus, captures the essence of the Christmas season for Christians throughout the world. This picture was drawn by Sarah Berning, a senior at Lehman High School. There are now two days left before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

