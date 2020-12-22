Reisinger retires from Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY – Dianna Reisinger, the first woman to be the executive director of the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission, retired Friday after almost a decade in the role.

The position was created in 1967, Reisinger said, and she became the first woman to lead the Regional Planning Commission when she assumed the role of director on April 1, 2011.

“I’m going to miss all the people I work with here,” Reisinger said. “It’s a good collaboration of departments. And talking to the public when they called in. I enjoyed helping them. Not to mention the townships and villages and city of Sidney.”

Reisinger spent more than 20 years with the Regional Planning Commission, first as an administrative assistant. When she started out the commission had two full-time employees, a part-time employee and a consultant. Now it’s a one-person staff.

Angela Hamberg will replace Reisinger. Since Nov. 23, Reisinger worked to train Hamberg to take over as the regional planning executive director.

“She’s very capable and knows her way around the economic development office,” Reisinger said.

In retirement, Reisinger looks forward to spending more time with her family and her dogs.

“Not having to tell my little dogs I have to stop playing because I have to go to work,” she said of what she looks forward to in retirement. “Just enjoying home and family time.”

Dianna Reisinger, left, looks over a map with Angela Hamberg, on Thursday in an office at the Shelby County Annex Building. Hamberg is replacing Reisinger, who has retired as the executive director of the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN122220Replacement.jpg Dianna Reisinger, left, looks over a map with Angela Hamberg, on Thursday in an office at the Shelby County Annex Building. Hamberg is replacing Reisinger, who has retired as the executive director of the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.