These gifts we bring

Preparing presents to be taken into Sidney Care Center are, left to right, Pack 124 and Troop 66 Committee Member Rida Dunbar, Alex Dunbar, 14, son of Eric Dunbar, Wyatt Royse, 14, son of Steve and Debbie Royse, and Sidney Care Center Activities Director Teresa Katterhenry, all of Sidney. Members of Pack 124 and Troop 66 asked people for donations of things such as shampoo, word puzzles, Christmas Cards and an array of toiletries to give to the residents of Sidney Care Center. The gifts were delivered on Friday, Dec. 18.

Preparing presents to be taken into Sidney Care Center are, left to right, Pack 124 and Troop 66 Committee Member Rida Dunbar, Alex Dunbar, 14, son of Eric Dunbar, Wyatt Royse, 14, son of Steve and Debbie Royse, and Sidney Care Center Activities Director Teresa Katterhenry, all of Sidney. Members of Pack 124 and Troop 66 asked people for donations of things such as shampoo, word puzzles, Christmas Cards and an array of toiletries to give to the residents of Sidney Care Center. The gifts were delivered on Friday, Dec. 18. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN122320Gifts.jpg Preparing presents to be taken into Sidney Care Center are, left to right, Pack 124 and Troop 66 Committee Member Rida Dunbar, Alex Dunbar, 14, son of Eric Dunbar, Wyatt Royse, 14, son of Steve and Debbie Royse, and Sidney Care Center Activities Director Teresa Katterhenry, all of Sidney. Members of Pack 124 and Troop 66 asked people for donations of things such as shampoo, word puzzles, Christmas Cards and an array of toiletries to give to the residents of Sidney Care Center. The gifts were delivered on Friday, Dec. 18. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_0978.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News