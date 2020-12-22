Community calendar

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

• The Writer’s Club meeting at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• The Nar-Anon at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 ro 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, DEC. 28

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, DEC. 29

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

• Sit ‘N Stitch at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.