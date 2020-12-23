125 years ago

December 23, 1895

Daniel Dickas was before Mayor Ailes this morning on a charge of keeping his barbershop open on Sunday. The charge was preferred by Henry Dickas who says Daniel Dickas admitted a customer to his shop after 12 o’clock Saturday night and shaved him, which is in violation of the ordinance of the town and in violation of an agreement among the barbers to close their shops at 12 o’clock on Saturday nights. Dickas pleaded guilty and was fined $5 and costs.

100 years ago

December 23, 1920

The famous City basketball team, which has been going great guns all season, had the first defeat of the season handed them last evening at the hands of the supposed Piqua Three C’s. The visitors came well prepared for carrying off a victory, with their lineup strengthened by three college players. The final score was 54 to 15.

——

The first rehearsal for the Redmen’s minstrel was held last evening at the lodge rooms and from the interest shown and talent displayed the minstrel will be one grand success. Jones and Rote Attractions, of Toledo, are producing the show which will be held in mid-January.

75 years ago

December 23, 1945

Dr. Russell I. Wiessinger, who reverted to civilian doctor status last week after serving 40 months in military service as a captain, will reopen his office for the practice of medicine as soon as the location at 316 South Main Avenue is remodeled.

——

R.E. Teegarden has submitted his resignation as service and safety director of the city to Mayor John Sexauer to take effect Dec. 31, the mayor said this morning. Teegarden has held the office for several months and has been actively in charge of numerous civic improvements authorized by council.

50 years ago

December 23, 1970

An eight-year-old Anna area girl came home this week from the Ohio State School for the Blind to find a surprise awaiting her. Anna area residents had collected enough to buy a Braille typewriter for Melanie Belt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Belt. The child is a third grader at the school where she also attended kindergarten. She learned to type Braille when she was a first grader and she is an expert reader. Melanie has been blind since birth. With her present she will be able to correspond with others in Braille and possibly become a person who can copy books.

25 years ago

December 23, 1995

Dr. John Beigel and Dr. Denise Gutman have become partners in the Sidney optometric practice of Drs. Kiracofe, Beigel, Barr and Ahrns. Dr. John E. Beigel, a Sidney native earned a bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University in 1985 and graduated from the Ohio State University College of Optometry in 1989. A graduate of Piqua High School, Gutman completed her undergraduate degree in physiological optics and graduated from the Ohio State University College of Optometry in 1987.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

