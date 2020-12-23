Shelby County student named to fall 2020 president’s list

FAIRMONT, W.V. – More than 1,200 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2020 semester.

President Mirta Martin and Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Rick Stephens have released the president’s list and the dean’s list to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the dean’s list. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list.

Ava Behr, a Lehman Catholic graduate, was among the students named to the president’s list.