EMI Corp. donates $7,613 to Jackson Center Local Schools

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education accepted a donation of $7,613 from EMI Corp. among its actions at the Dec. 21 board meeting.

Superintendent Bill Reichert provided an update on third grade fall reading scores, which, based on limited data from other Shelby County schools, appeared to fair well with a large majority of kids achieving the necessary passing grade. This is a measuring stick at this point with the same test being taken again in the spring.

Reichert also discussed the likelihood of pursuing bids for construction of the bus/storage/concessions building being considered across the street and adjacent to the new track.

The board approved the 2021-22 school year calendar. A committee reviewed and submitted two options for the calendar, and the staff consensus was an option that generally is the same as the current school year calendar.

The board adopted Ohio School Boards Association recommended policies relative to animals in schools such as in science areas and relative to service animals.

The board approved an adjustment to Technology Coordinator Jim Conley’s contract and related 2020-21 pay increase to reflect the same $2,000 increase as received by the teaching staff.

The board authorized the treasurer to pay dues to the Ohio School Boards Association and join the organization for the 2021 calendar year.

The board accepted the financial report as presented. New insurance premiums take effect Jan 1. The most recent valuation by the county auditor showed a slight reduction in total district valuation from $79.9 million to $79.1 million.

The Board of Education approved board member Matt Kohler as the president pro-tempore in order to kick off the January 2021 organizational meeting within which the 2021 calendar year president is decided.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 18.