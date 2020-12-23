Troopers urge sober driving for Christmas

COLUMBUS – Even though holiday celebrations will look different this year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive sober. Troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from our roadways in an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes.

In 2019, there were eight fatal crashes which killed 12 people during the two-day holiday period. Of the 12 fatalities in which safety belts were available, six were unbelted. Additionally, four crashes and four fatalities were OVI related.

During last year’s reporting period, the Patrol made 60 arrests for OVI. Last year’s reporting period ran from Tuesday, December 24 through Wednesday, December 25. This year’s reporting period is Thursday, December 24 through Sunday, December 27.

“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to enforcing Ohio’s OVI laws,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “You can save lives and make our roads safer when you designate a sober driver.”

The Patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol by calling #677.