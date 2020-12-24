125 years ago

December 24, 1895

Within a few months Sidney will have another large factory added to her already large list. It will be the Bimel Wagon Manufacturing Co., manufacturers of all kinds of vehicles, at present located in St. Marys. At a meeting with the Board of Improvement and council, arrangements were completed with William Bimel for the removal of the plant to Sidney. A bonus of $16,000 will be given Mr. Bimel, $3,000 to be used in purchasing a site and $13,000 for erecting a factory. Title in the property will remain with the city for five years. It is expected that work on the new building will begin next spring.

100 years ago

December 24, 1920

Service Director Clem reported the progress of the work on an increased water supply for the city and the matter of a new well during the brief session of city council last night. In its only formal action, council approved an ordinance authorizing the city solicitor to settle the damage case of William Kathcart against the city.

——

The new Sidney Midget corn sheller, manufactured by the Philip Smith Manufacturing Co. of this city, is attracting considerable attention for its value to the individual farmer. It is especially designed for shelling corn from the cob and cleaning for feeding and grinding.

75 years ago

December 24, 1945

Sales engineers who represent the Monarch Machine Tool Company in field offices throughout the country opened their annual sales conference in Sidney today with Stanley Brandenburg, general sales manager, giving a preview of the three-day program.

50 years ago

December 24, 1970

WAPAKONETA – Construction work on the Neil Armstrong Museum to be located east of this city, is expected to get underway within the next two weeks. This was indicated today by Jack Peterson, of the Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, following approval earlier this week.

——

Paul Wagner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome A. Wagner, Jr., 640 Russell Road, Sidney, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Northwood Institute, Midland, Michigan. Mr. Wagner is a freshman in banking and finance.

25 years ago

December 24, 1995

CHARLOTTE (AP) – Following is the list of the “Ten Best-Mannered People of 1995,” as released by the National League of Junior Cotillions: 1. Christopher Reeve – for the composure with which he has faced adversity. 2. Yitzhak Rabin – for pursuing peace in the midst of conflict. 3. Joan Lunden – for her courtesy to “Good Morning America” guests. 4. William Bennett – for the message of his “Book of Virtues.” 5. Captain Scott O’Grady – for living up to the definition of a hero. 6. Warren Christopher – for keeping his poise under pressure. 7. Colin Powell – for placing his family above politics. 8. Monica Seles – for her perseverance and optimism. 9. Cal Ripken Jr. – for accepting success with humility. 10. Jane Pauley – for setting an example of respect and politeness.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

