Dear Santa Claus ….

Dear Santa,

I am doing good this year. We had lose one of our best friend out here Janice, Mike wife. She died of stage six cancer and Mike has stage four cancer. My family is doing fine. The only thing that I want for Christmas is my grandmas and my dog bubba. That all I want for Christmas, is those those two things back with me. I know you can’t give me that for Christmas. If you can, can you please bring me and my dog and my kids something for Christmas. I already got the kids,mine and my dogs Christmas lists done. I am sorry about my boyfriends brother. I hope he feels better. I hope that Iam on the nice lists. Santa, I well make sure to leave cookie and milk out and bag of carrots for reindher that night.

Your friend

Ashley

——

Dear Santa,

I would love a monster tow truck. And remotes to control the truck. Also just a normal monster truck. Baby shark puzzle. That is all thank you Santa.

Love,

Jace

——

Dear Santa,

Is Santa really your name? Will you make my wand turn whatever I point it at change color? Milo Benjamin Johnson’s Christmas list 1. Pogo stick

Milo Benjamin Johnson

——

Dear Santa,

Can Chase keep his magic. I touched him on accident. I love him and don’t want him to lose his magic.

Gavin Spradlin

——

Dear Santa,

How do you Manage to deliver all those presents in one night? It must be hard. You know, I always wondered what the other kids at school ment when they were talking about having an elf. For example Kinsey Briley her elf broke her leg. I just don’t get it. Is it their imaginations? Please respond as soon as possible. 1. Flybar: double kick: skateboard 2. Flybar: propel: pogo stick 3.Swurfer: Handcrafted swingboard: SURF THE AIR! 4. Remote control airplane 5. Harry Potter wand 6. Bertie Bott’s every flavor beans: 5 packages of them 7. Harry Potter invisibility cloak 8. Flybar: grip tape cruiser: skateboard

Sincerely,

Simon

——

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayden Pellman I am 4 years old. This year I have been naughty (but nice). This Christmas, it would be super if you could bring me these things: Big Rc Car hot wheels thank you! You are the best Santa ever!

With Love,

Kayden P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves thank you for me

——

Dear Santa,

I really want you to send 3 elfs to my house by tomorrow for my brother Zayden and one for my sister zaniayah and me my name is adalynn.

Love,

Adalynn!

——

Dear Santa,

My name is John Jr. I been good as I can I been trying hard in school and doing what mom and Dad says and being nice to my brothers what I would like for Christmas is….. Bike scooter(electric) remote control car action figures (Fortnite and Batman) Fortnite nurf gun and clothes and shoes and switch Nintendo

John Disher

——

Dear Santa, My name is Rylee Bailey and I have been a good boy this year and I would like, Black ops Nintendo swithch lite (blue) fortnite paw patrol charged up light brite chutes & ladders crayon tub nerf gun

Thanks

Rylee Bailey

——

Dear Santa,

12-17-2020 Today is my mom birthday. So give mom prissent pleas. Prissent is anteacshop and cute pleas. And Cinderella dook pleas

Sumire Tamura

——

Dear Santa,

My name is Zander Bailey and I’ve been a good boy this year and I would like, Nintendo switch lite (yellow) fortnite on Nintendo minecraft super smash brothers ultimate Pokemon Soccer ball Kid watch (batman) Basketball hoop crayon tub nerf gun

Thanks,

zander Bailey

——

dear Sani Clause,

I want evre OMW to have a holly jolly Chrismas and even you Santa, I want a raneBo airhad and a Luigi caurtoom

Yors truly,

Ryder

——

Dear Santa

I would like a Go Krat, Bruder tractor with loader and wagon and dog for Christmas

From:

Isaac

——

Dear Santa,

I want old air pods, abunch of legos, new laptop, a police power wheel, The newest nerf gun, 10 cans of good dirtbike oil, fortnite beding, fortnite curtons, fortnite stickers for wall, new Sidney hodys,Sidney basket ball teashirts, new nitendow switch, a 2021 calinder, Jason mask, camping supplies, hewday mask,3 wonders book, tiediy bandanas, fortnite coloring books for the plane, a new green basketball, Tv stand for my tv and my xbox, 3 gold fortnite vbuck cards, xbox card for gta and other games, dog poster for my wall, fall sent perfume, Hollister boy clothes 10 spelling work sheets, a choclet touch book, Led changing lights for my wall and around my TV

Sincerely,

Addison Renay Smith

——

Dear Santa,

I love you. You know! I wish you could live with us. I realy think you love Simon. I realy think you love me too. I think you’ll realy like my pumpkin (it’s on the dining room table). I think you like Milo. That all I wanted to say. 1.Play-Doh 2.Pink toy monster truck 3. Picture of Santa 4.Heart toy 5.Picture of Mrs. Clause 6.Pretty star wand

Emma Rae Johnson

——

Dear Santa,

I whant a Nintendo switch and Fortnite sniper and Flexible superheroes colorful rocks and some games whith my switch

Easton

——

Dear Santa,

I would like some toys. I have been good. Dirt bike cop car with lights to ride on Tablet Pool Table Balloon Dog that I seen on TV

Thank you

Triston White 6yrs. Old

——

Dear Santa

I would like the following for Christmas: A LOL Confetti Surprise POP Hoverboard LOL Pet Art Stuff Barbie Horse Set

Love

Calliope

——

Dear Santa,

I would like toys. I been good. Hungy Hippo Game Baseball + bat Tablet

Thank You

Tavin White 7yrs old

——

Dear Sata

Nerf bullets, and a elite Dart rover toy. Hamster and a hamster ball hamster house, pokemon cards 20 of them.

William

——

Dear Santa,

You’re a nice person and for Christmas this year I want art supplies or an art set and a sketchbook! That’s all!

-Kaylene

HAPPY HOLlDAYS! Merry Christmas Santa!

——

Dear Santa

How are you doing? How are the elfs doing? This is a crazy year. *polkadot bath robe *Gelpen’s *paint *Markers *watch *a stuff animal *canvases *clothes *notebook *blanket *Posca pen’s *chunky knit blanket *chapstick Tell Mrs. Claus I said Hi. I hope you have been doing good. Tell flower I said hi. I hope you have a save travel. From

Jillian Martin

——

Dear Santa

Jenna says HI! She can’t wait to see you! This is what she wants: *Guitar *chapstick *cute chase stuffed animal *Robot Dog *coloring book *Theodore PJ’s *Theodore Blanket *notebook *crayons *new book *markers *Blue’s Clue’s instrument toys *Lego Frozen Palace *Ryan’s World Toys *kindle *Rainbowcorn Surprise *Leap Frog Speak + Learn Puppy

Safe Travels

Jenna Martin

——

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I hope you are having a wonderful year. Things are probably crazy up at the North Pole especially with COVID-19. These are some things I would like for Christmas!! *Toby’s Story *clothes *A Dogs Purpose *Bath + Body Works *Watercolor Pens *acrylic paint *chunky knit Blanket *pastel posca pens *chapstick (and whatever you think I will like) Tell Mrs. Claus and Flower (our elf all though I’m sure you already know) I said hi! I can’t wait for Christmas! I started listening to Christmas music in October! I absolutely can’t wait! I can’t wait to see Flower! Safe Travels!

Joni Lynn Martin

——

Santa,

Christmas List $12 Football Gloves/maybe browns $10 Football/Basketball cards $ 2 Salt and pepper chips $ 5 Nick Chubb Poster $20 Pokemon cards ——- $49

Parent Christmas List $400 PS5 $ 60 Madden 21 ——- $460 These are my thins I even did math on a Sunday! That’s how much I want them Total: $499

Johnathan Martin

——

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Asher and I am 5 years old I have been good. My list *Beyblade Battle * Face Mask * Tape Lego *Pogo Stick *light up gloves *light up baseball *legos *Marble Run We leave some cookies + milk + carrots for reindeer

Thank you!

Asher

——

Dear Santa

My name is Anthony Disher I did my best being good at home and school. So I would like for Christmas… Swich Bick electric scooter V Buck Fortnite nurf gun gold digger

Anthony

——

Dear Santa,

i’v Been Bad and good this year Bad: made a mess, talk back, breaking the chair good: clean up. Help put up decorasnions. I just mostly want the presents. The mini tools: carage for my toys. And the iphoneX for Gramas new phone: but it may take a long time to answer her new phone……..But to add some books! And i would like a large dog crate if that is poseble. And i would also like to have a new Blanket not for the dog for me! And to add again i like poptarts cherry, Blue-Berry! And Baby Yoda!

And thats all i want!

Kaylee Cotterman