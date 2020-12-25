A white Christmas

Harry Vonderhuevel, of Sidney, blows snow off of the sidewalk in front of his house next to the North Street Bridge on Christmas day, Friday, Dec. 25. Vonderhuevel said of the snow “I love it.” Vonderhuevel said he owns H&N Towing and Recovery so the snow is good for business.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News