SIDNEY — Under the direction of Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted “Operation Jingle Bells.” This was the second consecutive year for the event.

The event was made possible by the generosity of two sponsors, Brian and Michelle Mantor, owners of Mantor Auto and Truck Repair of Sidney, and Jeff and Heather Pollard, owners of Sidney Tire and Best One Tire of Sidney. This was the second consecutive year for the Mantor family and Pollard family to sponsor the event.

The first family Jessica Simonds and her two children, first-grader Jorgie and fourth-grader Jade was nominated by the Hardin-Houston school district. The Simonds family was supported by the Pollard family.

The second family, grandmother Terri Epley and her grandson preschooler Alexander was nominated by an anonymous party and was supported by the Mantor family.

With the help from their parents, the children were able to make a Christmas wish list and submit it to their sponsor. The sponsor then went into action and purchased everything on the wish lists and presented the gifts to the families recently at the Sidney Walmart Store. Hoping to enhance the Christmas holiday, the sponsors also presented the parents a very gift card to cover the expense of creating their own holiday food basket.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend a very heart felt thank you to the Mantor family and Pollard family for their continued generosity and service to the community.