Wilson Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations

SIDNEY —The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

The initial allotment of 200 doses was distributed to Wilson Health, per state and federal recommendations.

The first group to receive the vaccine is health care workers and those serving in health care facility settings who are at an increased risk of exposure.

“The arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sidney and Shelby County is something we have been preparing for over the past several months,” Health Commissioner Steven Tostrick said. “We hope this marks a turning point in our community’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus.”

Acknowledging that much work remains to be done, Wilson Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Robert McDevitt at Wilson Health, said, “We are grateful for the health department’s work in the security, movement and logistics behind local vaccine distribution.”

Wednesday at 1 p.m., registered nurse Tiffany Lucas was the first frontline hospital health care worker to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

“I feel very grateful and relieved to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Lucas said. “As a frontline health care worker, we’ve been waiting for this vaccine for a while and I’m hopeful this will mark a beginning to the end of the pandemic.”

McDevitt said both the hospital and health department look forward to increased shipments and increased vaccinations in the coming weeks and months ahead.

Vaccinations for Wilson Health’s hospital health care workers are included in the first Phase 1a per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department will provide more information on the process and anticipated availability of vaccinations for the general public when more details about the supply are expected.

The health department currently is not accepting vaccination appointments.

Linda Maurer, chief nursing officer, administers the very first COVID-19 vaccination to Wilson Health employee Tiffany Lucas. Lucas is a frontline registered nurse for the hospital’s Acute Care unit. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_Tiffany-Lucas-2c-RN.jpg Linda Maurer, chief nursing officer, administers the very first COVID-19 vaccination to Wilson Health employee Tiffany Lucas. Lucas is a frontline registered nurse for the hospital’s Acute Care unit. Courtesy photo