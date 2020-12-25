Bertke to chair UW Board in 2021

SIDNEY — Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way president and CEO, has announced the 2021 board president will be Allen Bertke, Choice One Engineering.

Bertke has been a member of the Board of Trustees for four years, serving the past two years on the Executive Committee. He also serves as the chair of the allocation committee for Caring for People in Crisis and is a member of the finance committee.

Bertke shares, “Serving as board president of the Shelby County United Way is an honor. I continue to be amazed by the generosity of the people of Shelby County. The amount of time and treasures people spend to help others is astounding. These resources, in conjunction with our 29 partner agencies and programs, make a positive impact in our communities.”

For the past 13 years, Bertke has been with Choice One Engineering and is a part of the ownership group. He graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in construction management and is a licensed Professional Surveyor in both Ohio and Kentucky. He and his wife, Melissa, reside in Fort Loramie.