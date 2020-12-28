Tips for finding reliable news

• Ad Fontes Media has produced a bias table showing where major news outlets land on the political spectrum. United Press International, CBS Local News and Military Times are near the center.
• The Cornell University Library offers a guide for spotting fabricated or misleading information. Some key points:
- Headlines can be misleading. Read the whole story.
- If a story from an unfamiliar news organization is brought to your attention, click directly to the source to determine its mission, funders, credibility.
- Check the date of the story. If it is not recent, it may not be relevant.
- Is the information highly unusual? If so, it may be satire, or fiction.
- Check your own biases. Are your beliefs affecting your willingness or unwillingness to accept information as reliable?
• The University of Maryland provides tips to research writers which can be translated into evaluating news:
- Does the story clearly name sources and establish their credibility?
- What is the purpose of the news source? Does it attempt to appeal to a particular audience?
- Was the story written for a particular audience, and if so, what is that audience’s expectations for credibility?
- Are the authors known and respected in their field?
- Is the publication near the center of the bias spectrum, and respected as a source by discerning readers?
- Are there charts and graphs that add credibility?