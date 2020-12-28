Community grants application open until Jan. 21

SIDNEY — The spring 2020 Community Grant application window is open, making $55,000 available to local organizations from the Community Foundation of Shelby County. The deadline for the online preliminary proposal submission is Jan. 21.

Community Grant awards may go to any 501(c)(3) organization or governmental entity in or serving Shelby County. Fall grant awards supported medical care and training equipment Anna Rescue, GIVE Medical Ministry and the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, education efforts sponsored by the Shelby County Historical Society and Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District, an accessibility ramp for New Choices and many other efforts.

Before applying, organizations should review grant guidelines on the Foundation’s website at commfoun.com. The first step is to contact grants administrator Juli Smith at jsmith@commfoun.com or call 937-497-7800 to discuss the type of program or project and amount for which the organization would like to apply.

The Community Foundation offers two Community Grants cycles each year. The next deadline to apply will be Aug. 5.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County administers more than 200 charitable funds established by local residents and organizations and that benefit a wide range of charitable purposes. To make a gift to the Community Impact Fund that will increase available grant dollars, please visit commfoun.com.