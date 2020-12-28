Ross Historical Center gets a fresh look

Richard Bailey, of Minster, paints a coat of Town House Tan on the walls of the “Board Room” in the Ross Historical Center on Monday, Dec. 28. Another room getting a new color is the “mustard room” which is being painted the color gardenia. The painting is part of general upkeep. Also going on is some new and improved storage being built in the attic so that space is more optimally utilized.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News