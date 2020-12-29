125 years

December 29, 1895

The results of the civil service examination held a few weeks ago have been posted in the lobby of the post office. The results give the grades as follows: for carriers, Charles W. Nessler, 89; Herbert R. Bell, 83.93; George W. Miller, 80.08; H. Apple, 78.38; for clerks, Weber A. Hussey, 83.38, and Myrtle I. Hall, 80.05.

The Kindergarten Club will give a dance in the Timeus Hall on the south side of the square on New Year’s Eve.

100 years ago

December 29, 1920

The Shelby County Farm Bureau has adopted a resolution, addressed to the Ohio Tax Commission, protesting the proposed reappraisements of real estate. The resolution maintains that unsettled conditions make it impossible to make an accurate appraisal at this time. It cited the sale of a local farm at auction recently for $11,500 which had been appraised in 1910 for $14,000.

75 years ago

December 29, 1945

Sidney will have a dual treat on Jan. 7, when Egon Petri, world-renowned pianist, will appear as a guest artist with the Indianapolis Symphony orchestra under the direction of Fabien Sevitzky. The concert, arranged by Sonya Rozanne Watson, will be presented in the Warner Ohio theatre.

———

“The Liberators,” a 15-pice orchestra from Wright field, which has established an outstanding reputation as the official dance band at the air base, will provide the music for the dance to be given by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars at the armory on New Year’s Eve.

50 years ago

December 29, 1970

Robert Hepler, owner of the “Spot” restaurants here and in Piqua, has been selected as “Restaurateur of the Year-1970” by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. In making the announcement this week, officials of the association noted that this marks the first time the honor has been conferred on an operator with business outside the city of Dayton and immediate area.

25 years ago

December 29, 1995

A change in top management is occurring at Gilardi’s Frozen Foods, headquartered at 1910 Fair Road. John Parr will be assuming a new role as managing director of Gilardi Italia, the pizza manufacturing operation in Italy.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org