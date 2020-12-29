A model citizen

Lawrence Thayer, of Sidney, looks down at a model he made of The old grain elevator currently owned by Cargill and located near the intersection of Campbell Road and S Vandemark Road, on Monday, Dec. 29. In 2015 Thayer had some extra time on his hands and decided to make models of Sidney landmarks which included the Ross covered bridge at Tawawa Park, the Big Four Bridge, The Spot and Bonnyconnellan Castle. Thayer used to use them as part of a model railroad setup he used to have but now hopes to find a safe place for the models someday where they can be enjoyed.

Lawrence Thayer, of Sidney, looks down at a model he made of The old grain elevator currently owned by Cargill and located near the intersection of Campbell Road and S Vandemark Road, on Monday, Dec. 29. In 2015 Thayer had some extra time on his hands and decided to make models of Sidney landmarks which included the Ross covered bridge at Tawawa Park, the Big Four Bridge, The Spot and Bonnyconnellan Castle. Thayer used to use them as part of a model railroad setup he used to have but now hopes to find a safe place for the models someday where they can be enjoyed.