Commission certifies police officer position scores

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission certified the scores of the candidates for the open Sidney police officer position on Monday, Dec. 21.

Three candidates’ scored were certified for the position which will become open in January due to a retirement within the department.

Police Chief Will Balling said City Manager Mark Cundiff will likely present a conditional offer of employment to one of the three individuals who tested after the beginning of the new year. After that person accepts the conditional offer, they still must pass post-employment background and physical testing, polygraphs, a drug test and interviews before they can start with the Sidney Police Department. Balling said that individual will then be introduced at a future Sidney City Council meeting.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

