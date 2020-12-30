125 years

December 30, 1895

J.W. Kendall, chief of the fire department, this morning received a present of a very pretty gold badge for his faithful services as fire chief. It is engraved with this wording,” J.W. Kendall, Fire Chief, S.F.D., Sidney, Ohio.” The following persons, mostly members of the fire department, were contributors for the badge: William O’Leary, George Covill, John Guy, Isaac Walter, Rolla Bland, William Spraul, John Steinle, Percy R. Taylor, and Alva O. Marshall.

100 years ago

December 30, 1920

Draft deserters, whose fears have been lulled to rest by more than two years of security from prosecution, are about to receive an unpleasant surprise, for the names of 173,911 of them are shortly to be published in their “home town” sections as a preliminary step to bringing them to trial, the War Department announced today.

———

Quite a little excitement was created this morning on the canal by the Slusser-McLean shop, when Corwin Emmons and Martin Wells tried out their new invention in the way of an ice boat. These boys have worked for some time on the boat and their efforts are being watched with great interest by their friends.

75 years ago

December 30, 1945

A new business was introduced in Sidney this past week when Gail Richardson opened his shoe repair service at 328 East Court Street.

The Sidney-Shelby County ration board personnel will be cut to three persons, effective Jan. 1, it was announced today. Remaining on the staff will be Mrs. E.F. Conover, chief clerk; Mrs. Herbert Buchanan, price clerk, and Mrs. Fred Griffis, general clerk.

50 years ago

December 30, 1970

Eighty-eight members and guests were in attendance at the installation of officers for Stokes Chapter, Order of Eastern Star in the Masonic Temple, Port Jefferson. Mrs. C.C. Johnston is the new worthy matron for Stokes Chapter. An arm bouquet of red roses was presented to Mrs. Johnston by her daughter, Mrs. Darrell Hollenbacher. Her gavel was a gift from Mr. Johnston, Mrs. Hollenbacher and the couple’s son, Roger Johnston.

———

By taking first place at this week’s session of the Sidney Duplicate Bridge Club, Mrs. Joseph Bowen won not only the trophy for the month of December, but also a larger trophy for having the most points scored during the year. Mrs. Bowen ran up an even 100 points for 1970 play.

25 years ago

December 30, 1995

Kathy Reiff was happy in her job as a supervisor at a paint-making plant in Circleville. She had spent nearly 20 years working for PPG Industries. Then in 1988, as she explained, “I really felt the call to join the ministry. I felt God leading me into the ministry.” Last summer she was assigned as an associate pastor at First United Methodist Church in Sidney. She works with youth and educational programs and shares other duties with the Rev. Heath Corl, the church’s pastor. She also is working toward a degree in theology and becoming an ordained minister. Reiff replaced the Rev. Gary Wheeler, who was assigned as pastor of a United Methodist Church in Logan.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

