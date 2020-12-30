Soldier surprises grandfather

Spc. Nathan Miu stands outside the window of his grandfather Cloyd Miller, a veteran of the United States Navy, on Christmas Eve at Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Miu, a member of the Army National Guard, surprised his family by returning home following a nine-month deployment to Kuwait. He first joined his family at church then went to Troy to see his grandpa.

