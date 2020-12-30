Eli York wins Russia Local School spelling bee

RUSSIA — The annual spelling bee at Russia Local School was held on Friday, Dec. 18.

Eighth-grader Eli York, son of Ken and Shelly York, correctly spelled “hammock” to win the contest. The spelling bee included nearly 80 words that were given to the students to spell.

The 2020 Spelling Bee runner-up was fifth-grader Natalie Sullenberger, daughter of Eric and Rachel Sullenberger. Eli will now advance to the regional round of competition, to be held sometime in the next two months. It will be held online and be administered by a computer.

Overall, 20 students from grades fourth through eighth participated in the competition. Each grade also had an alternate for their grade level.