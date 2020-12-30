Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-11:45 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Sidney.
-3:27 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was investigated.
-3:05 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3800 block of Freeman Drive in Sidney.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-1:31 a.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 15900 block of Meranda Road in Anna.
TUESDAY
-8:12 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-10:36 a.m.: chimney fire. Miami Township and Maplewood Fire Departments and Miami Township EMS responded to a chimney fire.
-12:34 to 9:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.