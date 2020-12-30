Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:45 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Sidney.

-3:27 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was investigated.

-3:05 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3800 block of Freeman Drive in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:31 a.m.: loud music. Loud music/party was reported in the 15900 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

TUESDAY

-8:12 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:36 a.m.: chimney fire. Miami Township and Maplewood Fire Departments and Miami Township EMS responded to a chimney fire.

-12:34 to 9:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_NIK_0051-2.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_NIK_0071-2.jpg Firefighters remove a stove that started a fire in a house at 6515 Palestine St. in Pemberton at 10:36 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Miami Township and Maplewood Fire Departments and Miami Township EMS responded to the fire. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN123120Fire-2.jpg Firefighters remove a stove that started a fire in a house at 6515 Palestine St. in Pemberton at 10:36 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Miami Township and Maplewood Fire Departments and Miami Township EMS responded to the fire. Nick Garrett | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

