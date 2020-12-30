Clopay donates to Habitat for Humanity

SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity recently installed new garage and entry doors on a new build sponsored by Clopay Corp., North America’s largest residential and commercial garage door manufacturer with facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Clopay announced earlier this year that it would provide $100,000 in funds for the Sidney home construction project, which began in September and will be completed in spring 2021.

“This project is a natural fit for us as a building products company to give back not only financially, but by donating our products as well,” said Clopay Corporation President Steve Lynch. “Our local communities have backed us for years by providing amazing employees and overall support. Since the entry door and the garage door were built in our Ohio manufacturing facilities in Russia and Troy, it gives our associates an opportunity to showcase their work and give back to their neighbors in a unique way.”

After committing to support Habitat for Humanity, the Clopay team was excited to learn that the worthy new homeowner is a member of their own Clopay family, Marie Strunk. She has worked at the Troy plant for three years.

Strunk applied to become a first-time homeowner through Habitat for Humanity in 2018. Since then, she has worked over 100 hours volunteering with the organization and completing the education classes required to qualify for her own house.

She will also put 400 hours of “sweat equity” into the home’s construction and pay her mortgage.

Clopay worked with Strunk to help her select durable doors that would enhance the curb appeal and safety of her new home. She chose a smooth fiberglass front door with a nickel handleset. The entry door was produced in a custom color, Sherwin Williams “Black Fox,” to complement the stone and siding on Strunk’s house. The garage door is a striking Clopay Coachman carriage house style door with windows. Both doors are low-maintenance and have superior insulation to help save on energy costs.

“Working on the production line, I see these doors every day and I take pride in making them right and delivering them to people who will enjoy them for years to come,” said future homeowner Strunk. I never thought that I would have these wonderful doors on my own house. I’m looking forward to coming home every day and saying to my kids…my company made those!”

People from Miami and Shelby County and all over the world partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

“We are excited about the opportunity to have Clopay and the Sidney community be a part of this build,” said William Horstman, executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, Ohio. “Clopay is the largest employer in our community and by supporting us financially and with product donations, they are setting a great example of an engaged corporate neighbor.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_H26A5912.jpg Courtest photo Homeowner Marie Strunk stands in front of her Habitat for Humanity home. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_H26A6022.jpg Homeowner Marie Strunk stands in front of her Habitat for Humanity home. Courtest photo https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_IMG_8337.jpg Courtest photo Clopay Troy employee Brad Canan puts the finishing touches on the garage door onated by Clopay to the Sidney Habitat for Humanity home. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_H26A5458.jpg Clopay Troy employee Brad Canan puts the finishing touches on the garage door onated by Clopay to the Sidney Habitat for Humanity home. Courtest photo Marie Strunk and Clopay Troy Plant Manager Brin Homan stand in front of the donated Clopay garage door made in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_H26A5491.jpg Marie Strunk and Clopay Troy Plant Manager Brin Homan stand in front of the donated Clopay garage door made in Troy. Courtest photo Clopay Rusisia employees Mark Pleiman, front, and Greg George work on the donated Clopay door. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_IMG_8193new.jpg Clopay Rusisia employees Mark Pleiman, front, and Greg George work on the donated Clopay door. Courtest photo https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_IMG_8239new.jpg Courtest photo