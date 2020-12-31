125 years ago

December 31, 1895

The proposition to advance Sidney from a village to a city, as proposed at the recent meeting of council, should meet with the approval of all her citizens. The vote at the last election showed that the population had increased about 2,500 and it’s time that we be advanced to a city.

———

One of the worst freight wrecks that ever happened in Sidney occurred on the Big Four railroad between Ohio and West Avenue about 12:30 this morning. The engine and 11 cars were derailed and the main tracks and switch tracks from Ohio to West Avenue were badly torn up. In leaving the track, the engine ran through the front yard of the home of Richard Dye and into the front door of the adjoining house occupied by George Carrol.

100 years ago

December 31, 1920

County Auditor Harman this morning received official notification from the state tax commission that the order for the reappraisement of real estate in 61 counties, of which Shelby County is one, has been deferred until Feb. 1 for definite action. Opposition to the action of the commission in ordering the reappraisal has been bitter, most of it coming from farming and rural communities.

75 years ago

December 31, 1945

W.W. Wheeler will assume the duties of mayor of Sidney tomorrow, having already taken the oath of office from City Solicitor Harry Hess. He will succeed John Sexauer who has served as mayor for the past eight years.

———

Effective tomorrow the Colonial Hi-Speed service station, corner of Walnut Avenue and Poplar Street, will be under the new management of Ralph G. Sutton, World War II veteran, he having leased the establishment from Theo Althoff.

50 years ago

December 31, 1970

NEW YORK – March 8, 1971, will mark a milestone in sports history. That’s the day agreed upon Wednesday for Joe Frazier, the world heavyweight champion to meet Muhammad Ali, the deposed title holder, for undisputed possession of the championship. And making it that much sweeter will be the knowledge that the bout will be the richest one-shot sporting event in history, with a guarantee of $2.5 million to each fighter and an expected gross of close to $30 million.

25 years ago

December 31, 1995

The top story of the year deals with the damage in the wake of 10.75 inches of rainfall that fell in a 24-hour period ending the morning of Aug. 8. The city of Sidney’s decision to accept Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. as a wastewater treatment customer ranked as the second-place story. The story in third place involves two men sentenced for their roles in two separate murder cases. Louis Alan Tucker and Jerry L. Wells Jr. were both sentenced to life imprisonment.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

