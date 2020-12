As the year 200 finally comes to a close, the view from the northeast corner of the courthouse square reflects the sun setting on Saturday, Dec. 26. From the Sidney Daily New family, we wish all our readers a Happy New Year.

As the year 2020 finally comes to a close, the view from the northeast corner of the courthouse square reflects the sun setting on Saturday, Dec. 26. From the Sidney Daily News family, we wish all our readers a Happy New Year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DJI_0063-HDR-Edit-2-Edit-Edit.jpg As the year 2020 finally comes to a close, the view from the northeast corner of the courthouse square reflects the sun setting on Saturday, Dec. 26. From the Sidney Daily News family, we wish all our readers a Happy New Year. Photo courtesy of Bryant Billing