Council wraps up 2020 business

NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Council meet Monday, Dec. 28, to finish up year-end business.

They approved an ordinance allocating 2021 income tax receipts toward the retirement of the following notes; $4,425 toward the South Street project, $3,600 toward Mill Street project, $1,834.06 toward Laura Street project, $31,710 toward Water Bond, $10,200 toward Bremen Street storm sewer project, and $5,200 toward West Bremen street improvements.

Other ordinances approved were third readings on: transferring funds of $15,266.22 from the water fund to the water bond fund for the year 2021, transferring funds of $32,091.50 from the general fund to debt service fund for the year 2021, transfer $15,000 from the general fund Capital Assets Fire/Emergency, transfer $30,000 from the sewer fund to the sewer reserve fund, and transfer $100,000 from the electric fund to the electric reserve fund.

Also approved were the third reading of ordinances approving all pay ordinances for the year 2021 and adopting Village Appropriations for 2021.

Finally, council approved final readings of an ordinance requesting the County Auditor to certify tax levy valuations and renewal of the fire levy.

The next Council meeting will be Jan. 13, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

