125 Years

January 1, 1896

Miss Adella Conover was the winner of the oratorical contest held last evening at the Presbyterian church. Her subject was “A Plea for Children.” Every seat in the auditorium of the church was filled for the affair, sponsored by the Young People’s Society of Christian Endeavor.

———

The Knights of the Miami Castle of the Golden Eagle have just completed some new improvements in their lodge hall which add much to the convenience and appearance of the hall.

100 Years

January 1, 1921

Following several hours surveillance by Chief of Police O’Leary and Policeman Frank Kreitzer, two men were placed under arrest last night about 9 o’clock for operating a still in violation of the Crabbe act. The arrests were made following a raid of a room on the sixth floor of the six-story building on Poplar street. Several gallons of raisin jack and corn mash in the making and a complete homemade distilling outfit were found in the room and confiscated.

———

In a fast, clean game at the armory last night the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity basketball team defeated the team from the Mission House College at Plymouth, Wisc., by the score of 38 to 24. Cronauer was the heavy point getter for the locals with 18 points to his credit.

75 Years

January 1, 1946

Six candidates for the board of directors of the Sidney Civic Association have been named by the nominating committee, composed of W.H.C. Goode, G.U. Rhees, and Lloyd Ruese. Nominated for the general division are Urban Doorley and Murray Ferguson; commercial division, N.J. Pointner and H.V. Wheeler; industrial Roy E. Fry and Jerome A. Wagner. Ballots for the election will be placed in the mail this week.

———

A Shelby county Boy Scout father and son banquet will be held in Sidney the evening of Feb. 7. Dr. Clayton Kiracofe, district chairman, announced today, following preliminary plans worked out at a meeting last evening. C.H. Quellhorst will be general chairman for the affair to be held at the Masonic temple.

50 Years

January 1, 1971

For the first time in 24 years, Shelby County Common Pleas Court has a new judge. Judge Frank Marshall, a veteran Sidney attorney, officially took over the $17,500-a-year bench Friday.

Judge Marshall succeeds the late Judge Huber Beery who dies Sept. 27.

———

Shelby County commissioners reorganized this morning and elected Donald Conklin of Sidney as new chairman. Conklin replaced John Gepfrey as head of a three-man board. Gepfrey, who retired from office last week, is replaced by Harold Simon of Russia. Merton Maxwell of Jackson Center was elected vice-chairman.

———

“Winning her wings” at the Delta Air Lines Stewardess School, Atlanta Airport, was Miss Lynn Patrice Cook. She completed the four-week training course at the school and is now wearing the uniform and cap of the nation’s fifth largest airline.

A graduate of Sidney High School, Miss Cook received her bachelors degree from the Ohio State University, Columbus. She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell P. Cook, 540 Kossuth street, Sidney.

25 Years

January 1, 1996

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Declining enrollment in Ohio’s university system mirrors the recent national trend —- and for many of the same reasons.

The Ohio Road of Regents in October announced the decline. The board blamed the decrease on a strong economy and one of the lowest college-age populations in decades.

———

Sidney native, Heather Frantom, has been elected national Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow (ACT) president.

Frantom, the daughter of Kenneth and Brenda Frantom, is a 1992 graduate of Sidney High School. She is currently a senior majoring in agricultural communications at Ohio State University.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

