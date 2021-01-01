New classes, 24/7 access available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA now is offering 24/7 access to the facilities to members.

Staffed hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information and to activate access to the YMCA after hours, visit the Welcome Center.

In January the YMCA will offer a membership special to new and current members:

• New members joining anytime from Dec. 30 to Jan. 31 will get their access card for free. Membership at the YMCA includes: All group exercise classes, both in-person and online, four sessions with a wellness coach, free child watch while for those on a family membership while exercising, member pricing on programming, and more. This includes 24/7 access to the fitness center, racquetball court, and indoor gymnasium.

• Current members can stop by the Welcome Center to find out how to get three months of membership for free.

Lifeguard training will come in January; more details will be available on the YMCA’s website and Facebook page. Youth programs will begin Jan. 4, and the full youth program schedule is available at https://sidney-ymca.org/schedules.

Additionally, new youth classes will begin in January:

• Nerf Blaster Battles: Eight weeks of Epic Nerf Games culminating in a giant battle for youth ages 6 to 13. Youth can sharpen their Nerf skills in the new Nerf Battle class. Participants are split into two squads and play a variety of games weekly for eight weeks. Participants can bring their own Nerf blaster. Eye protection is required; the YMCA will supply the darts. Games will include variations of capture the flag, team elimination, zombies, rescue the general and much more. Games will be held Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 6.

• H.Y.P.E. (Helping Young People Excel) is a special class for youth ages 8 to 13 to help build character, strength and self-confidence while participating in active fun-filled games. The opportunity to get silly while socializing allows kids to connect to one another. Class will fit all participating youth’s skill level and be held at the Youth Center on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 5.

The Youth Winter Basketball League starts Jan. 9 and still has spots available in the following categories:

• Lil’ Hoops for ages 3 to 4;

• Co-ed for ages 4-6 and 7-10;

• Volunteer coaches for all age groups.

Anyone interested can register on the website or at the Welcome Center

Various classes also are available to members and potential members alike through the month of January.

Martial arts classes focusing on karate and jujitsu will be held for anyone age 6 through adults on Fridays. Beginner classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., and the cost for four classes is $22 for members and $40 for non-members. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., and the cost for four classes is $44 for members and $80 for non-members. Classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

Basketball classes for ages 5 to 12 will be held Thursdays and offer the basics of basketball to beginners and those who need to refresh and improve their skills before tryouts.

Various kinetics classes will be offered, including: Mommy & Me (parent and child, ages 10 to 24 months); pre-school gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); youth gymnastics (ages 6 and up); pre-team gymnastics; acrobatic gymnastics; cheerleading classes; tumbling classes, and competitive gymnastics team. For dates, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.com.

Various aquatics classes will be offered, including: water discovery/exploration(parent and child, ages 6 months to 3 years); preschool swim lessons (ages 3 to 6) — for swimmers in levels 1 to 3, a parent or adult must be in the water with their child; youth swim lessons (ages 6 and up); competitive swim team (Y Stingrays), and adult swim lessons (by appointment only). Private and semi-private lessons also are available. For dates, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.com.

Looking ahead, there will be new programs and classes starting in the coming months:

• Escape rooms will be available for all ages starting in January.

• Soccer classes for ages 5 to 12 will start in March.

• Winter indoor soccer leaguestarts mid-March.