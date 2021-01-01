Local officials sworn in

Taking part in a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 30, by Shelby County Common Pleas Court Judge James Stevenson are, left to right, first row: John Coffield (sitting), treasurer; Robert “Bob” Geuy, engineer; Bonnie Guillozet holding the Bible for her husband Robert Guillozet, commissioner; Michele Mumford, clerk of courts, holding the Bible is her husband, Don Mumford; Joyce Bornhorst holding the Bible for her husband, Tony Bornhorst, commissioner; and second row: Jodi Siegel, recorder, holding the Bible is her husband, Dave Siegel; Melissa McDonald holding the Bible for Dr. Andrew McDonald, coroner; and Kathy Sell holding the Bible for Timothy Sell, prosecutor.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News