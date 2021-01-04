Commissioners’ business focused on paying bills

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners’ business in December largely focused on paying the county’s bills.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $815,809.97 on Dec. 3, $1,485,076.15 on Dec. 10, $494,793.30. on Dec. 22, $2,232,220.57 on Dec. 24 and $380,467.05 on Dec. 29.

On Dec. 22 they also transferred $140,584.46 sales tax revenue from the general fund to the capital improvement fund and transferred $140,584.45 sales tax revenue from the general fund to the engineer’s fund.