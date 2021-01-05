125 Years

January 5, 1896

A report of the auditor and treasurer shows that there are 84 saloons in Shelby county. Eight saloon keepers began business during the past year and four quit business. A total of $6,550 was collected on the Dow Tax Duplicate.

———

After next Monday and until Apr. 1, the drug stores of H.W. Thompson, C.J. Briggs, Clemens Amann and the Blue front will close at 8 0’clock every evening except Saturday.

100 Years

January 5, 1921

Dr. Cyril C. Hussey expects to return to Sidney in the near future and engage in the practice of his profession with his father, Dr. M.F. Hussey, on North Ohio avenue. For the past several months Dr. Cyril has been practicing in Detroit. Dr. M.F. Hussey has announced that he is planning to erect an x-ray and clinical laboratory at the rear of his office in the near future.

———

Ed and Whit Shiflet captured two big coons while hunting last evening. One weighed 15 pounds, and the other 14 pounds. The catch was on exhibit this morning at the Sidney Produce Exchange.

75 Years

January 5, 1946

The city was saddened today when it learned that John Kerekes, Sidney High school athletic director for the past two years, had died at the home of his sister near Elyria. He had been in failing health since last fall. In addition to serving as football coach, Mr. Kerekes had served as director of the Sidney Youth Canteen.

———

Dale M. Hague has resumed his duties with the Sidney Fire Department, following his honorable discharge from the Navy after serving 21 months overseas, monthly in the Asiatic-Pacific theatre.

———

Announcement of a change of manager at the Cussin and Fearn store in Sidney was made today, with Lloyd L. Johnston, a recent Naval returnee, taking over the managership of the local store. He will succeed Don Durerant, who is being transferred to the store at Wooster. Johnston was manager of the Piqua store before entering service.

50 Years

January 5, 1971

There will not be a fox bounty this year in Shelby County, commissioners have decided. The county in previous years paid $3 when four paws of a dead fox were turned into the sheriff’s office.

In 1970 commissioners appropriated $500 for the bounty and all the money was claimed. Commissioners said that most other counties in Ohio have eliminated the bounty.

———

Present officers were re-elected when members of the Sidney Board of Education met for their annual organization meeting Monday evening.

Board members declined to accede to John Shinn’s request that his name be withdrawn and re-elected him president for the current year.

25 Years

January 5, 1996

A snowstorm delayed their arrival home, but Sidney High School band got back Tuesday night, completing a trip that included award-winning performances at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA.

“We hit the high school about 11:30,” said Bob Clement, a band parent and fund-raising coordinator for the trip. “The roads really got bad when we got to Ohio.”

———

If you like professional baseball, there’s some good news and some bad news, depending on where you live.

The good news is that SportsChannel has acquired the exclusive local cable and broadcast rights to Cincinnati Reds baseball for the next three years.

The bad news is that, right now, not many people in Shelby County or the surrounding area have access to SportsChannel.

What it means to local and area television viewers is this: unless a TV station like WHIO (Channel 7, Dayton) or WLIO (Channel 9, Lima) sign on with Sports Channel, many will not see the Reds on TV all season long.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org