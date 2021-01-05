New year, new perspective

Happy New Year!

I am sure that we are all glad that 2020 is over!

Wow, what a year that was.

Last year at this time I wrote about resolutions and whether or not we keep them. It is hard to do for even the most determined person. This year I am looking at things differently. Instead of a resolution, I am going to work on changing my perspective, my outlook on life and be more positive focused with all that I say and do.

My first positive statement of the year is: “2020 might have won the battle, but 2021 will win the war!” We ended 2020 with COVID-19 being at an all time high. Many of us have been touched by this pandemic in more ways that one and some of us have experienced loss. I am encouraged that the vaccines that have been developed and are being distributed will be the turning point. I chose to believe that as 2021 progresses, life will slowly get back to “normal”. It might not be right away, as with anything good, it takes time.

My second positive statement of the year is: “I will be thankful for even the little things in life.” We all had to make so many changes last year due to the many restrictions and protocols that even a dinner out is something that I will never take for granted again. The 6-foot social distancing has been rough on those of us that are considered to be “huggers”. It is amazing how much you feel the loss of the human touch.

Lastly, I will strive to remember each day to: “Live today like it’s the last.” All those new things or projects I have said I will try “one day”, all those people I have thought about reaching out and reconnecting with “one day” and all the ways I want to improve my health “one day” will now become more of a priority. I encourage all of you to do the same and adopt a positive focus on life and don’t wait for “one day” to come. Start today!

I invite you to try something new, meet and make new friends, volunteer to help on a committee, get involved in the positive things in life. If you are unsure where to start, I would like to invite you to come down to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. We have all sorts of wonderful activities, events and a fantastic fitness room! Remember, Senior doesn’t mean “old”, it just means you are 50 or better!

Until I see you at the Center, Have a Blessed Day!

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

