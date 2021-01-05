Dayton mayor kicks off blood donor awareness month with donation

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley renewed her pledge to be a donor for life by kicking off national and Ohio January Blood Donor Awareness Month on Monday, Jan. 4, at Community Blood Center with her first donation of 2021.

She fulfilled her New Year’s resolution from a year ago to donate more regularly and said the renewed commitment is more vital as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“In 2020 it was my resolution to be a more regular blood donor,” Whaley said. “It was one I was able to check off, which felt great. It became more important probably in 2020 more than ever. I’m hoping 2021 is an easier year for our community, but this is still a great way we can help our community out, and I’ll continue on with my regular blood donation.”

CBC is challenging eligible donors to make a New Year’s resolution to give blood three times in 2021. Those eligible to donate can schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. CBC is thanking donors with free COVID-19 antibody testing and the special edition Team Donor – Blood Donor Awareness Month long-sleeve T-shirt.

“We’re always struggling for a New Year’s resolution and there’s no better resolution than saying I’m going to help my community by becoming a blood donor,” Whaley said. “Come and give it a try, or, say if I haven’t done this in a while, I’m going to be more regular in 2021. Our community needs you, and this is a great way to help our community.”

CBC will host the Thanks for Joining the Team blood drive Friday, Jan. 8, at the Dayton CBC Donor Center. Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC will get a gift bag that includes a Chic-Fil-A $5 gift card, socks, hand sanitizer and candy. They also will receive the Team Donor T-shirt.

State Sen. Stephen Huffman (R-5th District) introduced legislation for an Ohio Blood Donor Month in 2017. It was signed it into law Feb. 8, 2018, and first observed in January 2019. The key goals are to thank all donors and to encourage more people to donate.

The traditional challenges of winter emphasized during January Blood Donor Awareness Month are more severe this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in coronavirus cases has resulted in multiple businesses and high school blood drive cancellations. Blood drives that have remained on schedule are operating at reduced capacity.

“January and February can be really difficult,” Whaley said. “January is tough as we start the New Year and we don’t know what it holds so we’re hopeful in it. There’s no better way to be hopeful than doing something that can help our community and help those that are in need. This is a small thing that we can do that makes a great difference in our community.”