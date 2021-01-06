Schaffner elected Sidney BOE president

SIDNEY — Jason Schaffner was elected president of the Sidney City Schools Board of Education during its organizational meeting Tuesday night.

Schaffner was nominated by Michele Lott and Bob Smith nominated Mandi Croft for president. After a roll call,Schaffner received three votes to be president and Croft received one vote. Linda Meininger was not present to vote on the nominations. She later joined the meeting via You Tube

The board then voted for Schaffner to be president. The motion passed 4-0.

Schaffner takes over as president from Smith, who has served in that position for several years.

Croft was re-elected vice president.

The board also established meeting dates for 2021, They will meet the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. with the exception of the February meeting which will be held on Feb. 16. Meetings will be held at the Sidney High School auditorium.

In other matters dealing with the organizational meeting, the board:

• Authorized the treasurer to request tax advances from the Shelby County Auditor as soon as funds are available.

• Authorized the treasurer to pay bills up to $25,000 that are non-recurring and other recurring bills as they are presented.

• Appointed the superintendent as purchasing agent for the district.

• Appointed the treasurer as the investment officer for the district.

• Appointed the superintendent as Civil Rights Compliance officer.

• Appointed the superintendent as district grievance officer and the curriculum director as assistant grievance officer.

• Appointed the superintendent as suspension appeal/expulsion officer and curriculum director as alternate hearing officer.

• Appointed the special education director as the Section 504 Compliance officer.

• Appointed board members as representatives to: legislative liaison, Smith; Community Foundation liaison, Meininger; Hall of Honor representative, Croft; Student Achievement liaison, Schaffner; and board policy liaisons, Lott and Meininger.

• Appointed Mike Watkins as the records training designee for calendar years 2021 and 2022.

• Appointed Bill Ankney and Lott to serve as the district’s representatives to the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education. Ankney’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2021, while Lott’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2023.