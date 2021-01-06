The end of the Rainbow

Ferguson Construction employees Austin Gambrel, left, of Sidney, and Caleb Martin, of Houston, dump out a pile of old plaster that had been removed from the walls of what was once Judy’s Rainbow Bar & Grill on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Ferguson Construction has been in the process of giving the old bar an extreme makeover. Walls have been removed to make more room inside. Other walls have been stripped down to their brick and the floor will also be redone among many other improvements. What the new business will be named and its exact nature has yet to be released. The building is located across from the Sidney Post Office on North Ohio Avenue.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News