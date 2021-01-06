Sidney couple travels to Trump rally

A photo sent in by Sidney residents Drew and Kathy Cable shows a crowd of people gathered around the Washington Monument in Washington D.C. during a pro President Trump rally on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Rally goers believe massive fraud in multiple states cost Trump the election. The rally was held to coincide with the certification of the Electoral College vote by the U.S. Congress. Vice President Mike Pence is overseeing the certification process. Trump wants Pence to reject the Electoral College vote and have the states recertify their electoral votes. Pence has rejected Trump’s request.

Drew Cable, of Sidney, at a Trump rally in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

