Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

–9:17 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at North Main Avenue at East North Street.

TUESDAY

-5:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of a shooting in the 16000 block of Deam Road in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-9:26 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18000 block of state Route 66 in Jackson Center.

TUESDAY

-5:14 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 800 block of Short Road in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:17 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-8:53 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at mile marker 105 on Interstate 75.

-3:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

