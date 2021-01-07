125 Years

January 7, 1896

The two-story farm house on the farm of Dr. S.M. Collins, situated five miles north of Sidney on the St. Mary pike, burned to the ground last night most of its contents.

———

The Holy Angels Catholic church was entered by burglars last night, but nothing was taken. Entrance was gained by breaking in the door at the Water street entrance. Rev. Quatman thinks it was the intention of the parties to break in the safe, but they were frightened away.

100 Years

January 7, 1921

While Charles Strahlem was backing his Ford car from the curb near the Spot on Ohio avenue yesterday afternoon, the vehicle was struck by a car driven by Leonard Wiessinger, who was driving south, and a wheel was ripped off.

———

The necessary 50 men for the formation of a military company in Sidney have been secured and at a meeting to be held Sunday afternoon arrangements have been made to have the company mustered into service. The mustering in will take place at the armory.

75 Years

January 7, 1946

Dr. John P. Marsh, M.D., recently discharged from the armed services of the United States, is planning to open an office for the general practice of medicine and obstetrics in the former Hedges home at 229 North Main avenue on Jan. 14. Dr. Marsh practiced medicine in Bloutsville, Ind., for 10 years before entry in the U.S. Air Corps in 1942.

———

Plans for the 1946 March of Dimes fight against infantile paralysis moved forward today with the appointment of Warner Burns as chairman for the Sidney and Shelby county campaign, which opens Jan. 14.

50 Years

January 7, 1971

The Shelby County Children’s Services Board re-elected R.L. Burke of Sidney as 1971 chairman and Howard Jelley, R.R. 6, Sidney, as vice-chairman.

Aside from Burke and Jelley, the other three board members are Florence Schwartz of Russia, Fred Steinke, R.R. 2, Sidney, and Elmer Mann of Jackson Center.

25 Years

January 7, 1996

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans today agreed to a plan to end for now a record 21-day partial government shutdown that has disrupted services and idled hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

Speaker Newt Gingrich, who persuaded skeptical members of his party to accept the deal in a 15-minute closed-door speech, said the burden is now on President Clinton to agree to a balanced budget that would permanently end the crises.

———

The Kmart discount department store in Sidney will close March 15, according to officials of the headquarters in Troy, Mich.

Officials of the Kroger Co. have been looking to expand their Sidney grocery store, which is in the same strip shopping center at Kmart.

The Sidney Kmart store at 2100 W. Michigan St. has about 75 full- and part-time employees.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

