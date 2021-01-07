Foundation assists students with academic scholarships

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Foundation has announced the opening of its 2021 fund-raising campaign to generate scholarship money for graduates of New Bremen High School.

In the first year of operation, the foundation awarded seven academic scholarships. In 2020, the foundation awarded 71 scholarships totaling approximately $67,427.50. The Education Foundation Trustees invite individuals, businesses, and organizations to consider a contribution to this worthy cause. The amount of each donation may remain confidential; however, the names of all donors will be released during the scholarship presentation at graduation unless requested otherwise.

There are two different types of donations. The first is an annual contribution, all of which is distributed as scholarship monies to this year’s recipients. Secondly, donors of large sums of cash, stocks, or bonds may specify their gift as a perpetual donation. These donations are invested with only the interest being distributed each year. The names of individuals or groups who make perpetual donations are included on the donor list every year following the donation.

In 2018, the New Bremen Education Foundation was merged into the New Bremen Foundation. More information can be found at www.newbremenfoundation.org. Any group or individual interested in making a contribution can do so by cash, check, or online at www.newbremenfoundation.org/donate-now. Checks should be made payable to “New Bremen Foundation” with the scholarship name noted in the memo line and can be mailed to: New Bremen Foundation, PO Box 97, New Bremen, OH 45869.

For more information, contact Anna Rammel, New Bremen Foundation coordinator, at 419-629-9260 or anna.rammel@newbremenfoundation.org.

All contributions are tax deductible as provided by law.