Students named to Trine president’s list

ANGOLA, Ind. – Trine University students were named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 term.

To earn president’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.

The following area students were named to the president’s list:

• Emilie Carter, of Sidney, majoring in psychology

• Taylor Noll, of Anna, majoring in marketing

• Andrea Rodeheffer, of Minster, majoring in design engineering technology

• Logan Suchland, of New Bremen, majoring in sport management