Students named to Trine president’s list

ANGOLA, Ind. – Trine University students were named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 term.
To earn president’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.
The following area students were named to the president’s list:
• Emilie Carter, of Sidney, majoring in psychology
• Taylor Noll, of Anna, majoring in marketing
• Andrea Rodeheffer, of Minster, majoring in design engineering technology
• Logan Suchland, of New Bremen, majoring in sport management