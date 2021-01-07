Man charged with alleged rape

TROY — A Sidney man has been charged with one count of first-degree felony rape of a child.

Dustin Line, 34, of Sidney, was arrested by Troy Police Department on Dec. 31 after Sidney Police located him on an arrest warrant.

On Monday, Line was arraigned on the charge in Miami County Municipal Court. He entered a plea of not guilty and his bond was set at $400,000. He remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

The alleged offense was first reported by a Troy resident on Dec. 20. A woman reported finding a purple “hickie” mark on a 5-year-old girl’s neck that was not there the day prior. The child had been with Line the previous night to visit him since he was recently released from prison. According to the report, the woman said the child told her that Line allegedly also sexually assaulted her by hand in the middle of the night as she slept and that Line had told her to keep it a secret.

According to reports, when questioned by detectives, Line told them “if he touched (the victim) it had to be when he was sleeping.”

Line’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing on Jan. 12.

