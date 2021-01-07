Police log
WEDNESDAY
-6:06 p.m.: warrant. Matthew Charles Padalino, 43, at large, was arrested on two warrants, and possession of drugs and criminal tools charges. Police seized marijuana, meth and a pipe from a vehicle in the 600 block of Chestnut Avenue.
-5:10 p.m.: warrant. Fredrick Emanuel Morland, 31, of Dayton, was arrested on an active warrant.
-9:21 a.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing at a property in the 400 block of East Court Street.
-8:29 a.m.: contempt. Kati A. Locker, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-9:22 a.m.: fuel spill. Firefighters responded to the report of a fuel spill.
-7:03 to 9:34 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to five calls.
WEDNESDAY
-8:57 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.
-9:51 a.m. to 9:29 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to eight calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.