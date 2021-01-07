Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:06 p.m.: warrant. Matthew Charles Padalino, 43, at large, was arrested on two warrants, and possession of drugs and criminal tools charges. Police seized marijuana, meth and a pipe from a vehicle in the 600 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-5:10 p.m.: warrant. Fredrick Emanuel Morland, 31, of Dayton, was arrested on an active warrant.

-9:21 a.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to a report of a trespassing at a property in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-8:29 a.m.: contempt. Kati A. Locker, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:22 a.m.: fuel spill. Firefighters responded to the report of a fuel spill.

-7:03 to 9:34 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:57 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-9:51 a.m. to 9:29 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

