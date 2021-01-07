Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:17 p.m.: loud music/party. Loud music or party was reported in the 900 block of Patterson Road.

-7:13 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 17800 block of Maloney Road in Sidney.

-3:36 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:52 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:58 a.m.

Richard David Sutter, 38, of Celina, was operating a red 2018 Freightliner making a left hand turn onto Main Street headed north from a private property in the 300 block when a tanker on his vehicle became detached and dropped in the roadway. The tanker caused damage to the roadway.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:14 to 11:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:09 to 10:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.