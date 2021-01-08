125 Years

January 8, 1896

Two important measures are directly before the town of Sidney upon which the citizens should promptly act in the affirmative. The first is the electric railroad and the second is advance of Sidney from an incorporated village to a city. Both of these measures will materially stimulate the prosperity of the town.

———

Members of the Liederkrantz elected the following officers at their meeting last night: Fred Koverman, president; F. Joseph Huth, vice president; Joseph Bischofberger, secretary; and Fred Montanus, treasurer.

100 Years

January 8, 2021

Mrs. O.G. Sellers was elected president of the Loyal Circle class of the United Brethren church, when members met at the home of Mrs. Clarence Harp yesterday afternoon. Mrs. C.M. Cowan was named vice president; Mrs. Ed Dunn, secretary; and Mrs. Dwight Woodruff, treasurer. Mrs. Garne Woodruff is the teacher of the class.

———

The fire department was called to the Shie building on North Main avenue about 10:30 this morning. The building is occupied by the Singer Sewing Machine Co. and the Main Restaurant. The roof over the Singer office had caught fire and gained considerable headway before it was discovered. Damage is not expected to be heavy.

75 Years

January 8, 1946

Joseph B. Cook was elected president of the Citizens National Bank, when directors completed their reorganization yesterday afternoon. Joseph G. Wagner was named vice president, and Arthur Allinger, cashier. Serving with the three officers on the board of directors are: J.D. Barnes, W.J. Emmons, E.C. Amos, and Frank H. Marshall.

———

Harley Knoop was host to the trustees of the First Presbyterian Church at the elk and pheasant dinner last night held preceding the regular meeting of the board. The game served had been shot by Knoop while on a hunting trip in the western states several months ago.

50 Years

January 8, 1971

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — President Nixon celebrated his 58th birthday today with an optimistic outlook on the economy and a pledge to announce further troop withdrawals from South Vietnam by mid-April.

———

Terry Pellman and John Sherlock are on the dean’s list at Urbana College for the fall quarter.

John is the son of Ruth Sherlock, 839 North Main, Sidney, and Terry is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Pellman, R.R. 6, Sidney.

———

NEW YORK – The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Saturday that Baltimore quarterback Johnny Unitas has been elected National Football League Man of the Year in a season-long competition by the fans.

The award based on playing ability and civic achievement, carries a $25,000 scholarship fund in Unitas’ name, a 1971 automobile and a bronze trophy.

25 Years

January 8, 1996

Plans to link to the Internet were among matters discussed by the Holy Angels School Education Committee at its recent meeting.

State funds have been appropriated for Holy Angels to link to the Internet, Principal Gean Seubert said. Approximately $2,100 has been appropriated to aid in the connection to an A-site and purchase of two modems. Seubert advised the group that the initial focus concerning the Internet is to educate the teachers on usage.

———

HOUSTON – A Houston High School graduate was recently named Dance Educator of the Year for grades K-12.

She is Paula Coder, who currently teaches at Milton-Union Local School District as an elementary physical education teacher. She still lives in Hardin-Houston Local School District, along Greenville Road south of Hardin.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-5.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

