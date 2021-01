SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way is partnering with the West Ohio Food Bank, Ohio National Guard, and Agape Distribution to hold a food distribution on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. This event is for Shelby County residents. An ID is required.

For those unable to attend during that time frame, Agape Distribution is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.